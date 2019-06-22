This weekend's Barron’s cover story looks at the low-interest rate world. In “How to Navigate a World of Easy Money,” Avi Salzman and Nicholas Jasinski look at how investors are having to adjust.

Other featured articles examine Humana and the Medicare Advantage plan, Marriott International’s recent strength and an update on Boeing’s efforts to recover from the 737 Max groundings.

Also, a couple fitness companies are pulling the industry into the modern world.

Josh Nathan-Kavis takes a look at Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM), noting that the bull case for the health care company’s stock centers on the Medicare Advantage program. In “Humana Stock Can Rise Above the Health-Care Fray,” he questions whether the Medicare Advantage program is more like a private health plan or a government-sponsored one.

In “Marriott Stock Can Gain Even More as It Becomes More Than a Hotel Company” Teresa Rivas shows why investors who booked stocks in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) may soon be staying at the Ritz. The hotel chain’s shares are up 26%, nicely ahead of the S&P 500.

In “Boeing Passes a Crucial Test,” Al Root looks at Boeing Co (NYSE: BA)’s experience at the Paris air show, and whether orders for the 737 MAX at the show might give the jet maker a chance to show it’s making progress in the wake of two crashes and global groundings.

In “Planet Fitness and Peloton Have Investors Pumped and Rivals Chafed,” Jach Hough looks at two darlings of the fitness business, Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) and stationary bike company Peloton, which announced this month that it's considering an IPO.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The ECB Is Talking Stimulus Again. Is It Bluffing?

The S&P Hit a New High. Start Worrying

Why Investor Mario Cibelli Likes Grubhub Stock, Becle, and e.l.f. Beauty

Why You Should Care About Carbon Pricing

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.