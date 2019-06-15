Market Overview

Barron's Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
Barron's Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More
  • This weekend's Barron's is the CEO issue. The magazine takes a look at 30 leaders considered the best.
  • Other featured articles examine competition in two food markets – alternative meat and home food delivery, and the downside for soon-to-be-public Slack.
  • Also, what does a chipmaker’s guidance say about iPhone sales?

Al Root looks at the meaty issue of fake beef and growing competition to provide it in "Amazon, Grubhub, and the Turf War Over My Meatball Hero." Read about the competition for Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) from industry big guys Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN).

See Also: Credit Suisse 'Unmooved' By Tyson's Challenge To Beyond Meat

If you don’t want to go out and get that fake burger, you can have it brought to your house. In "Grubhub Gets Needed Boost From Amazon Exit," Jack Hough looks at what Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s departure from the food delivery space means for GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB).

Eric J. Savitz takes a look at the next big IPO in "Slack Is Taking Its Disruptive Act to Wall Street." Savitz write Slack is hoping to kill email and, so far, is succeeding. But private-market investors have bid up the stock, which won’t be cheap.

You can hate the proposed merger of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN), but love the individual stocks, says Andrew Barry in "The United Technologies Merger With Raytheon Isn’t Great for Shareholders. But Both Stocks Are Cheap."

Weak generic prices, potential opioid liability, government regulation have made for a grim time for the embattled drug distributors, McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK), Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC), writes Josh Nathan-Kazis. But the market reaction is overdone, he says in "Drug-Distributor Stocks Have Been Battered. Now They Look Like Bargains."

In "Broadcom’s Woes Could Point to Trouble for Apple," Tae Kim points to chipmaker Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s reduction in sales guidance as a possible sign of poor sales for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s iPhone. Apple is Broadcom’s biggest customer.

