Jim Cramer Weighs In On Home Depot, Ball Corporation And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is a tough business. He doesn't want to buy the stock.

Cramer thinks Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) is too risky.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is doing incredibly well, said Cramer. He likes it very much.

Cramer expects to see some volatility in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), but overall he thinks it's going to end up higher than lower.

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) is fine, thinks Cramer.

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is a duopoly now, said Cramer. He sees the stock as a huge win.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is a commodity and Cramer doesn't want to get behind it.

Cramer would not own Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM).