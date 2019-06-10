Jim Cramer Weighs In On Tesla, PayPal And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't want to buy or sell Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) because it's too hard to make the call.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) is a good story, said Cramer. He would stick with it.

Cramer would not sell Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He sees more room on the upside.

Cramer doesn't like fossil fuels so he doesn't want to buy Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR).

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is not good, said Cramer. He would stay away from the stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is not going to shoot the lights out, but it is good, thinks Cramer. He is a buyer.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is just such a well run company, said Cramer. He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would buy Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) at its current price level. He doesn't agree with people who think it had a bad quarter.