Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) is way too speculative. He would rather buy Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY).

Instead of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT), Cramer would buy ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a Chinese spec and Cramer believes it's going to stay in business. He added that sometimes stocks go down even from $3.

Cramer is not a buyer of Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO).

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a winner, said Cramer.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a buy, said Cramer.

Instead of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY), which is on 52-week high, Cramer would rather buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).

Cramer is a buyer of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). He expects it to trade higher on Wednesday.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) spiked more than 7 percent on Tuesday, but Cramer thinks it's a buy.