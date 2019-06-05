Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) is way too speculative. He would rather buy Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY).
Instead of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT), Cramer would buy ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW), Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) and salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).
Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a Chinese spec and Cramer believes it's going to stay in business. He added that sometimes stocks go down even from $3.
Cramer is not a buyer of Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO).
CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) is a winner, said Cramer.
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a buy, said Cramer.
Instead of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY), which is on 52-week high, Cramer would rather buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY).
Cramer is a buyer of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE). He expects it to trade higher on Wednesday.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) spiked more than 7 percent on Tuesday, but Cramer thinks it's a buy.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.