Amicus, United Rentals And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 4

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian suggested Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is a buy.

Stephanie Link likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI).

Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!

Josh Brown is a buyer of Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH).

