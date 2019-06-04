Amicus, United Rentals And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 4
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian suggested Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) is a buy.
Stephanie Link likes United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI).
Josh Brown is a buyer of Store Capital Corp (NYSE: STOR).
Joe Terranova is a buyer of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH).
