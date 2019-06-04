Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Wendy's, Exelon And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is one of his absolute favorites.

Cramer is a buyer of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS). He added that the stock hit another all-time high on Monday.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) had a big run and Cramer wouldn't touch it.

Cramer thinks this is a good opportunity to sell McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK). He doesn't like the middlemen anymore.

Instead of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV), Cramer would buy PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP).

Cramer prefers Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) over Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC). His favorite stock in the space is American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).

Cramer wants to buy EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS). He likes the stock.