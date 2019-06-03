Market Overview

Goldman Sachs, Motorola And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From June 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Yana Barton revealed she is a buyer of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS).

Erin Browne is a seller of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Joe Terranova like Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI).

CNBC Erin Browne Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Yana Barton

