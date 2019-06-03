Goldman Sachs, Motorola And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From June 3
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Yana Barton revealed she is a buyer of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS).
Erin Browne is a seller of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NYSE: EEM).
Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).
Joe Terranova like Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI).
