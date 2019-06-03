Barron's On: Choosing A Retirement Home

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers advice for choosing a retirement home.

Baby boomers have changed the game, forcing the senior housing industry to keep up.

A companion article provides suggestions for investors looking to play this changing market.

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "How to Pick Your Retirement Home" by Reshma Kapadia, says that millions of seniors are expected to move out of their homes each year starting in 2035, and developers are already coming out with new takes on retirement living.

"The previous view of retirement housing was all about safety, security, and comfort," says an expert quoted in the article. "Boomers and the younger part of the Silent Generation are much more into wellness and well-being.... They don't want to be isolated in a 24-hour age-segregated ghetto. They want a community where they can refire passions rather than retire."

As baby boomers rethink what senior housing means to them, and due to other, more-organic grass-roots efforts, the industry is being pushed to create more options. Find out what retirees can expect in the years ahead, what they should look for (and avoid) and what else they must consider.

Also see companion article "How to Stay in Your Home When You Retire," which discusses the challenge when residents become older and less healthy, requiring more assistance.

For investors there is "7 Stocks to Play a Changing Retirement Housing Market," which makes the case that stocks of senior-housing operators are less vulnerable to trade tensions, and many offer large dividends.