Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Six Flags, Sunworks And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) has been though to own. He thinks the stock is not moving enough and he doesn't want to own it.

The last quarter wasn't that great for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), said Cramer. He thinks it's fine, but he prefers EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR).

Cramer doesn't like the auto stocks and he wants to stay away from Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC).

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is really good, but Cramer likes Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) better.

Cramer is not a buyer of Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC). He thinks that it is just not good enough for this environment.

He is not recommending the solar stocks so he doesn't want to buy Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPR + FANG)

BofA: Diamondback Energy's Buyback Program Should Bring Upside
IPO Outlook For The Week: Biotechs And Oil
Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street