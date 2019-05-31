Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Six Flags, Sunworks And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE: RLGY) has been though to own. He thinks the stock is not moving enough and he doesn't want to own it.

The last quarter wasn't that great for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), said Cramer. He thinks it's fine, but he prefers EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR).

Cramer doesn't like the auto stocks and he wants to stay away from Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC).

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is really good, but Cramer likes Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) better.

Cramer is not a buyer of Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC). He thinks that it is just not good enough for this environment.

He is not recommending the solar stocks so he doesn't want to buy Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ: SUNW).