'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 7:32am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money", Dan Nathan said Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is probably cheap at its current price level. He explained that the stock is trading at 20 times forward earnings and both Instagram and Facebook are growing.

Tim Seymour also finds the stock cheap, but he doesn't think that's the reason to jump in. He thinks it can be defensive in this environment and due to its size he isn't concerned about it in the short run.

Guy Adami thinks the stock is headed lower. He expects it to drop to $162 and he would buy it at that price level.

