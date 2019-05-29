Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Nike And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is the only Chinese company he is willing to recommend, but it's doing a big listing in Hong Kong, which is wrecking the whole trade story. He wants to hold off for now.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is going higher, said Cramer. He likes the stock and he wants to buy it.

Banco Santander SA (NYSE: SAN) is a proxy for Europe and Europe is so weak, said Cramer. He wants to recommend it, but he can't do it until things get better in Europe.

Cramer likes Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The stock is trading lower and he would buy it in the mid-$70s.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE + BABA)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Boeing, Ford, Target, Tesla And More
Stifel Adds Alibaba To Select List, Sees 40% Upside Potential
Pinduoduo's Q1 Print Reinforces KeyBanc's Bull Thesis
Port Report: China's 'Hawaii' Is Cosco's Newest Port Of Call
Huawei Extension, Alphabet Decision To Work With Company, Appear To Support Stocks
Zion Williamson's Marketability Takes A Big Hit If He Lands With The Pelicans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Facebook

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Beyond Meat