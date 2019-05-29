Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Nike And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is the only Chinese company he is willing to recommend, but it's doing a big listing in Hong Kong, which is wrecking the whole trade story. He wants to hold off for now.

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) is going higher, said Cramer. He likes the stock and he wants to buy it.

Banco Santander SA (NYSE: SAN) is a proxy for Europe and Europe is so weak, said Cramer. He wants to recommend it, but he can't do it until things get better in Europe.

Cramer likes Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE). The stock is trading lower and he would buy it in the mid-$70s.