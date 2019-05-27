Alphabet, Apple And More: 'Fast Money' Picks For May 28
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). He thinks there are some risks, but a lot is already priced in.
Karen Finerman is a buyer of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL). She explained that it could trade lower, but it should do well in the long run.
Steve Grasso wants to buy Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW). He likes its dividend yield.
Dan Nathan would sell SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB).
