Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Honda, JetBlue And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 23, 2019 7:33am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round"  he doesn't like the auto stocks, except for Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). He also thinks Honda Motor (NYSE: HMC) has a good story and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) is not bad either.

The time for Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has come and gone, said Cramer.

Cramer likes Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) at its current price level, but he thinks it's speculative.

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has the best management in the industry, said Cramer. He likes it at 4 percent dividend yield, but he doesn't want to recommend the fossil fuel stocks.

Cramer likes to fly JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU), but that is it.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has moved too much, said Cramer.

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) doesn't have any growth, so it's not a great stock, thinks Cramer.

