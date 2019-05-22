Market Overview

Disney, Target And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 22

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2019
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Jon Najarian wants to buy Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE).

Brenda Vingiello thinks that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) could increase from the pick up in volatility.

Stephan Weiss in a buyer of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).

Joe Terranova said he sold Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) to buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

