Disney, Target And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From May 22
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian recommended a long position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
Jon Najarian wants to buy Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE).
Learn from Jon Najarian and other traders in person at the Benzinga Global Trading & Investing Summit June 20 in New York City!
Brenda Vingiello thinks that CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) could increase from the pick up in volatility.
Stephan Weiss in a buyer of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).
Joe Terranova said he sold Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) to buy Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).
Posted-In: Brenda Vingiello CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Pete NajarianMedia Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.