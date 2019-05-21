Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lululemon, Wayfair And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2019 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ: XON) is a loser and he doesn't want to hear about it.

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ: IRDM) is a winner, said Cramer. He explained that it's got a niche business.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is not the best stock to buy this moment, said Cramer. He thinks Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a better bet.

Cramer prefers PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) over Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS).

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is a huge speculative stock, said Cramer.

Cramer is a buyer of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) at its current price. If it trades lower, he would buy more.

