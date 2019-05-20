Boeing, Goldman Sachs And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 21
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management revealed that her company bought Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares and sold calls against the position.
Stephen Weiss is a buyer of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).
Jim Lebenthal likes Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).
Joe Terranova is a buyer of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).
