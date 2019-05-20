Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Boeing, Goldman Sachs And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 21

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2019 7:23pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management revealed that her company bought Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares and sold calls against the position.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE: XBI).

Jim Lebenthal likes Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD).

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + GS)

Intel, Other Chipmakers, Under Pressure Amid Huawei Fallout
China Accuses U.S. Of "Bullying Behavior," Helping Pressure Market Sentiment
Cisco, Walmart Earnings Brighten Market Sentiment Even As U.S. Targets Huawei
FAA Head Assures Congress Boeing 737 Max Won't Return Until Safe
Quadratic Capital Enters ETF World With Unique Bond Fund
Emerging & Frontier Markets: Going Abroad Without Leaving The Office
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Beazer Homes