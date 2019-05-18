Barron's Picks And Pans: Nordstrom, Pinterest, Take-Two Interactive And More
- This weekend's Barron's cover story offers reasons why investors should not panic about the trade war.
- Another featured article suggests five cheap stocks to ride out the trade war.
- Also, the prospects for a retailer, a video game maker and a social media play.
This weekend's Barron's cover story, "The Trade War Will Make Stocks Scary. 5 Reasons Not to Panic." by Reshma Kapadia, shows how much Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) and other stocks are at risk from trade-related issues.
In "5 Cheap Stocks to Ride Out the Trade War," Jack Hough says investors shopping for stocks are better off now simply favoring cheap ones with decent long-term growth prospects, including Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW).
Andrew Bary's "Nordstrom Stock Is Now a Can't-Miss Bargain" makes a case that though Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares have been cut in half from their 2015 peak due to investor worry about tariffs and a disappointing holiday season, those fears are baked in.
Videogame stocks have tumbled and reasons to be worried about the industry are plentiful, according to Take-Two Is Winning the Game" by Tae Kim. See why Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) is the exception.
In Al Root's "Pinterest Committed a Cardinal Sin for a Newly Public Company," discover why when Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) released its first-quarterly earnings report as a public company last week, the numbers left investors wanting.
Also in this week's Barron's:
- How trade war fears are affecting art auctions
- The Trump-country commodity hit hardest by the trade war
- What it takes these days to trigger a sell-off
- Whether Europe is now a bigger trade villain than China
- Where the next meltdown could come from
Posted-In: Apple applied materials Barron's Charles Schwab Cisco Nordstrom pinterestMedia Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.