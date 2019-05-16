Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Schlumberger, Applied Materials And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said his charitable trust fund owns Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) and the position was disappointing. Instead of Schlumberger, he would buy BP plc (NYSE: BP).
Cramer doesn't want to buy PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF).
Instead of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), Cramer would rather buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX). He thinks both companies are going to do well, but he expects Lam Research to perform better.
Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) is way too dangerous, said Cramer. High yield is not a good sign.
There are massive headwinds right now for HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), said Cramer. He can't recommend it at the moment and he needs to see a better quarter than the last one.
Cramer is not a buyer of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK). He wants to own quality names instead.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.