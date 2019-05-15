Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cigna, Nutanix, Qualcomm And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is a good company.

Cramer likes Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) and he would buy it at its current stock price.

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) is too episodic, said Cramer. He is not a buyer.

Cramer doesn't want to be late for a party so he doesn't want to buy QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM). He doesn't want to buy it because he missed the most of the move up.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) is terrific, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) is currently out of favor, but Cramer thinks investors with a long position in the name are fine with the stock. They just need to be patient.

Cramer thinks Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is a good stock.