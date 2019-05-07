Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, General Dynamics, GW Pharma And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he has liked Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) since "Mad Money" began. He added that the company is good at HVAC and sprinkles and he wants to buy the stock.

Cramer would not buy Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR). He sees it as a house of pain and he wants to own better stocks.

Instead of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), Cramer would buy FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). He thinks FedEx is going to turn around and he would wait for three days to evaluate the impact of China.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) had a big move and Cramer doesn't think another big move will happen. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Cramer noticed some good news about epilepsy after the close. He thinks GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a remarkable company.

You can't buy defensive stocks, because the Democrats own the House of Representatives, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD).