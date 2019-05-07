Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, General Dynamics, GW Pharma And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he has liked Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) since "Mad Money" began. He added that the company is good at HVAC and sprinkles and he wants to buy the stock.

Cramer would not buy Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR). He sees it as a house of pain and he wants to own better stocks.

Instead of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW), Cramer would buy FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX). He thinks FedEx is going to turn around and he would wait for three days to evaluate the impact of China.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) had a big move and Cramer doesn't think another big move will happen. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO).

Cramer noticed some good news about epilepsy after the close. He thinks GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) is a remarkable company.

You can't buy defensive stocks, because the Democrats own the House of Representatives, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRW + BX)

Brokers, Don't Fear Apps, Says Freight Veteran Andrew Clarke
Breaking The Lock On Carrier Payments
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
C. H. Robinson Isn't Afraid Of Amazon
C.H. Robinson Scrapes Out An Earnings Beat On 4.4 Percent Lower Revenue
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 1, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Germany Unconditionally Surrenders