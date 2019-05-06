Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Visa, Six Flags And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2019 7:49am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) is a very inexpensive stock, but he doesn't want to pull the trigger.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is better than Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he wants to buy it.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is a growth utility and Cramer is a buyer.

Cramer would buy SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) at its current price level.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is a buy, in a short term and in a long term, said Cramer.

Cramer is a buyer of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is speculative but it is a very good idea, said Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't buy Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) after the recent move higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FUN + IPG)

Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: ADM, Biogen, Grubhub and More