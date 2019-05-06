Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Visa, Six Flags And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) is a very inexpensive stock, but he doesn't want to pull the trigger.
Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is better than Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he wants to buy it.
NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is a growth utility and Cramer is a buyer.
Cramer would buy SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) at its current price level.
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is a buy, in a short term and in a long term, said Cramer.
Cramer is a buyer of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).
SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is speculative but it is a very good idea, said Cramer.
Cramer wouldn't buy Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) after the recent move higher.
CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning Round
