Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Visa, Six Flags And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) is a very inexpensive stock, but he doesn't want to pull the trigger.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) is better than Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX), said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield and he wants to buy it.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE) is a growth utility and Cramer is a buyer.

Cramer would buy SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) at its current price level.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) is a buy, in a short term and in a long term, said Cramer.

Cramer is a buyer of Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is speculative but it is a very good idea, said Cramer.

Cramer wouldn't buy Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ: UBNT) after the recent move higher.