This weekend's Barron's cover story examines stocks that will benefit from increasing spending by millennials.

Other featured articles focus on what suppliers say about Apple and possible outcomes to a bidding war.

Also, the prospects for an off-price retailer and a highly anticipated IPO.

"5 Stocks to Ride the Coming Wave in Millennial Spending" by Daren Fonda looks at why Home Depot IncHD), Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and other stocks may benefit from increasing spending by millennials.

In "To Predict Apple's Stock Price, Watch Its Suppliers," Al Root says that Apple's latest earnings results were cheered by investors. Who knew it was coming? Investors who studied the Apple supply chain, including Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO).

Andrew Bary's "3 Takeover Scenarios That Could Boost Occidental's Stock" makes a case that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares look attractive, but they could be more so if the oil company loses the current bidding war.

Off-price retailer Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) has a number of possible catalysts, according to "The Best Deal at Burlington Stores May Be the Stock" by Teresa Rivas. Upgraded stores and a well-respected new chief executive officer are just two of them.

In Andrew Bary's "Don't Let the Uber IPO Take You for a Ride," discover the risks to this ride-hailing company's stock — including slowing revenue growth, legal and regulatory obstacles and the potential threat of Waymo — that investors should be aware of as Uber Technologies goes public this week.

See also: Barron's On: Investing for the Coming Wave of Millennial Spending

Also in this week's Barron's:

A series of special reports on exchange-traded funds

The secretive government agency that could pose a threat to mergers

The biggest question facing the Federal Reserve

Whether the latest jobs figures are as strong as they look

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

