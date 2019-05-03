'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Gaming Picks
Steve Grasso spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). He thinks the stock should be bought because it's an outperformer and he sees Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and others in the sector as laggers.
Tim Seymour also likes Electronic Arts. He expects the company to post strong earnings numbers and he believes it might be a takeover target.
