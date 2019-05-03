Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cirrus Logic, Chart Industries And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a trucker fan and he wants to stay away from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX).

Cramer prefers Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) over Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM).

He is concerned about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) because it yields 10 percent. He sees it as a red flag.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is a good company, but Cramer can't recommend it at its current price level.

Cramer is surprised that Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) is trading at 10 times earnings with 5 percent dividend yield. He added that when it comes to animal health, he is never going to deviate from IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS).

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has run too much and Cramer is not willing to recommend it.