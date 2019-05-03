Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cirrus Logic, Chart Industries And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 7:45am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is not a trucker fan and he wants to stay away from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX).

Cramer prefers Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) over Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM).

He is concerned about Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) because it yields 10 percent. He sees it as a red flag.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) is a good company, but Cramer can't recommend it at its current price level.

Cramer is surprised that Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) is trading at 10 times earnings with 5 percent dividend yield. He added that when it comes to animal health, he is never going to deviate from IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) and Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS).

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) has run too much and Cramer is not willing to recommend it.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRUS + GOLD)

Cirrus Logic Analyst Incrementally Bullish After Q4 Report
Cirrus Logic Q4 Earnings Preview
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Barrick Gold, Canopy Growth, EA, Johnson & Johnson And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 10, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canopy Growth, Lockheed Martin, Merck And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 3