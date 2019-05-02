Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exxon, Delta Air Lines And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) is a heavily shorted stock, but that doesn't make a lot of sense. He knows the quarter won't be great, but he wants to buy the stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is no longer Cramer's favorite, but he thinks you're not going to get hurt buying the stock as it has a 4-percent dividend yield. He prefers Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX).

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is a very cheap stock at eight times earnings, said Cramer.

Cramer is concerned about Allergan plc's (NYSE: AGN) business. He needs to see some earnings momentum and the approval of the drug against the migraines.

Cramer is not willing to endorse Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) for anything other than speculation.

The shorts who have been going against Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) forever have been dead wrong, said Cramer. He added that the stock is expensive, but he is not willing to go against it.

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) is data management security stock, explained Cramer. He is willing to recommend pretty much every cybersecurity stock, but his favorite is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).