Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Macy's, Vodafone And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) is at the all-time high and he would stay away.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has lost its way and the management has to make some changes, said Cramer. He added it's getting hurt by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Carnival Cruise Lines (NYSE: CCL) has a good dividend yield, but Cramer prefers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) has no growth, said Cramer. That worries him and if the stock rebounds, he would sell it.

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock is not working, but the dividend is safe, said Cramer. He would take the dividend until we get higher prices.

Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is fabulous, said Cramer. He would own the stock.

There is too much natural gas and there is no outlet for it, believes Cramer. He is not a buyer of Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA). He added that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) and EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) are better companies.

Cramer would hold Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) into the quarter. He believes CEO Chuck Robins is going to do a good job.