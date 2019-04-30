Does Cramer Recommend The Same 5G Stocks He Did In February?

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended five stocks in February that investors could buy to gain exposure to the 5G cycle. On Monday, he revisited his thesis during the daily "Mad Money" show.

Qualcomm Is Still Cheap

Cramer's "optimistic" stance on Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) in February translated well for investors, with the stock up around 70 percent. Despite the strong gains, the stock is still cheap at just 15 times next year's earnings, Cramer said. However, said the stock is a "hold" ahead of the company's Wednesday earnings report.

Skyworks: 'Phenomenal' Story

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) have been trading near-flat since February. Nevertheless, future demand for its radio frequency chips remains unchanged, which makes the stock "a phenomenal long-term story" — especially at just 12 times earnings, Cramer said.

Intel: 'Hard Pass'

Cramer recommended Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) a few months ago, but now the stock is a "hard pass," he said. Intel's stock "isn't even that cheap" to begin with, and the competition is "eating them alive," the CNBC host said.

Broadcom: Excellent CEO

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) has some exposure to 5G, although it isn't necessarily a pure play on the industry, Cramer said. Investors should be a buyer of the stock on the basis of CEO Hock Tan's recent success, including an "amazing" margin expansion story, he said.

Xilinx: 'Attractive' But Volatile

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) peaked above the $140 last Wednesday and closed below $120 Monday. The stock is "attractive" at current levels, but its reputation as being a "wild trader" implies investors need to be "prepared to sell the rips and buy the dip," Cramer said.

