This weekend's Barron's cover story offers the results of the latest Barron's Big Money poll.

See how bullish respondents are now and what some of their stock picks are.

Other featured articles discuss what's up with Warren Buffett and what to watch for in proxy season.

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "Stock Market Highs Are Making Even Bullish Money Managers Cautious, Exclusive Poll Finds" by Nicholas Jasinski, points out that U.S. stocks are off to the races this year, retracing their fourth-quarter losses and then some.

Yet, less than half of the professional money managers responding to Barron's spring 2019 Big Money poll consider themselves bullish about the prospects for stocks over the next 12 months. That percentage hasn't dipped below 50 percent since the fall 2016 survey. And the percentage of those managers who consider stocks fairly valued today is the highest it has been in nearly half a decade.

"Mr. Market has had quite a run in the past three months, and we wouldn't be surprised to see him take a bit of a breather here," says one manager quoted in the article.

See what the most bullish and bearish respondents anticipate for the Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq for the rest of the year and into 2020. And find out what they are optimistic about now. Respondents admit whether they are beating the market this year, as well as sharing the sentiment of clients. The managers share their outlooks for corporate growth, sectors, asset classes, commodities and so much more.

Find out too how bullish they are about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and others. The respondents also share many of their current stock picks.