Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Akamai, Nokia And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is a tough one because it's up against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

The comeback continues with Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), said Cramer. He added that it has the best technology and now it has really good management. He is a buyer of the stock.

The yield in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is too big, said Cramer. He sees it as a red flag.

Instead of Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK), Cramer would rather own Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is a buy, said Cramer. He likes its yield.

Cramer doesn't want to buy LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB). He would rather own DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP).