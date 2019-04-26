Market Overview

Disney, Ford, GM And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 26

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2019 3:47pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Sarat Sethi recommended Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) as a buy. He explained that the potential acquisition of Hulu could be the catalyst for the next leg up.

Bryn Talkington likes The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX).

Jim Lebenthal is a buyer of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF). He said the stock was upgraded on Friday and the company reported great earnings. He also likes General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

Joe Terranova would buy Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

