Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Sarepta, Blackstone, Tractor Supply And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2019 7:57am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) because it's a one-drug company.

Cramer wouldn't buy The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) at its current price level.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) is doing very well, thinks Cramer. He also likes Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM).

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is a good pick, thinks Cramer. He added that it's trading lower because of this anti-health care market, but he expects to see a turnaround.

Instead of HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI), Cramer would rather buy Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR).

Cramer likes the business model of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO). He thinks it could move higher.

The occupancy rate is still good, but Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is re-negotiating some deals, said Cramer. He wants to talk to the CEO to figure out why is the stock trading lower.

