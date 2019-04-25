Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Micron, Halliburton And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 25, 2019 8:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't buy Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) because the stock failed to stay near the recent highs.

Cramer thinks Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is a house of pain and he is not a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would take a pass on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EGRX). He doesn't like the specialty pharmaceuticals.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) is inconsistent, said Cramer. He doesn't want to buy it.

Cramer is not a buyer of Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS).

If Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) trades back to $39, Cramer would buy it. He doesn't want to own it at its current price level.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is doing some acquisitions, doing some small things, but in the consumer package goods, Cramer likes Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG), Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL).

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) goes up nicely over time and that is not a bad thing to say, said Cramer.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

