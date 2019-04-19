Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Campbell Soup, Funko, Marvell Technology And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2019 9:15am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) needs to find its calling. He was not impressed by the last quarter and he wants to wait.

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) is gonna have a good quarter, said Cramer. He wants to buy the stock.

Cramer is a buyer of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL). He likes the board and he thinks that they are trying to make something happen.

Cramer would not touch Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD).

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) went up despite the sell-off of the health care stocks, explained Cramer. He is a buyer.

Cramer is not a buyer of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC). He prefers Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB).

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) has a big yield and it looks good, thinks Cramer. He likes the stock.

Current price level of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is a good place to start a position, believes Cramer.

