Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AT&T, Rockwell Automation And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is a good stock to buy. He added that he noticed a technical pattern called inverse head and shoulders and he sees a potential for a break out on the upside.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is too hard for Cramer because it involves courts and all sorts of other stuff he doesn't like.

Cramer likes AT&T (NYSE: T), but he likes Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) more.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).