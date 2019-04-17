Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AT&T, Rockwell Automation And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2019 7:35am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) is a good stock to buy. He added that he noticed a technical pattern called inverse head and shoulders and he sees a potential for a break out on the upside.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is too hard for Cramer because it involves courts and all sorts of other stuff he doesn't like.

Cramer likes AT&T (NYSE: T), but he likes Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) more.

Cramer is not willing to recommend Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning Round

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

