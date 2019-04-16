Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Oracle, Bluebird Bio And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2019 7:51am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he is willing to recommend 3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ: TPNL) as a speculative buy.

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is an inexpensive stock that needs a catalyst, said Cramer.

Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) is very inexpensive, said Cramer. He would buy it at its current price level.

Cramer is not a buyer of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR). He thinks it is not a good company.

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is a good stock, believes Cramer, but he likes D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) better.

Cramer would stick with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.. He thinks  the CEO has told a compelling story from day one.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is always a bridesmaid and never a bride, said Cramer. He sees it is a great speculative stock.

Cramer still wants to buy Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) because it is inexpensive. He wants it to come down because he wants to buy it for his charitable trust fund.

