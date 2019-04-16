Jim Cramer Weighs In On Oracle, Bluebird Bio And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he is willing to recommend 3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ: TPNL) as a speculative buy.
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) is an inexpensive stock that needs a catalyst, said Cramer.
Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) is very inexpensive, said Cramer. He would buy it at its current price level.
Cramer is not a buyer of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR). He thinks it is not a good company.
Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is a good stock, believes Cramer, but he likes D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) and Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) better.
Cramer would stick with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.. He thinks the CEO has told a compelling story from day one.
Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) is always a bridesmaid and never a bride, said Cramer. He sees it is a great speculative stock.
Cramer still wants to buy Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) because it is inexpensive. He wants it to come down because he wants to buy it for his charitable trust fund.
