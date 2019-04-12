Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Box, Spotify And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2019 7:34am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would not own Box (NYSE: BOX). He is concerned about its slowing business.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) is a bad business and the yield can't be maintained, said Cramer.

Cramer advised his viewer not to buy more Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT). He explained that it's coming with high expectations. His favorite stock in the space is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a speculative stock and it has a momentum, said Cramer. He is willing to recommend it as a speculation.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is a good stock to own, said Cramer.

Cramer needs to do some research about solar stocks because of the frequent changes of State laws. He will do some homework about Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BOX + FSCT)

PagerDuty IPO: What You Need To Know
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Box Drops On Weak Forecast; Arcadia Biosciences Shares Gain
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Box Guidance Miss: What Wall Street Thinks
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; J C Penney Profit Beats Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: The Yahoo! IPO

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund