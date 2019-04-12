Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Box, Spotify And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would not own Box (NYSE: BOX). He is concerned about its slowing business.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SNH) is a bad business and the yield can't be maintained, said Cramer.

Cramer advised his viewer not to buy more Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT). He explained that it's coming with high expectations. His favorite stock in the space is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW).

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a speculative stock and it has a momentum, said Cramer. He is willing to recommend it as a speculation.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is a good stock to own, said Cramer.

Cramer needs to do some research about solar stocks because of the frequent changes of State laws. He will do some homework about Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN).