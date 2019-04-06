This weekend's Barron's offers a look at a specialty retailer that is going places.

Other featured articles examine prospects for momentum hemp stocks and aerospace suppliers in the danger zone.

Also, a little-known software stock and what could make oil stocks soar.

"Foot Locker Gets Back on the Right Foot" by Jack Hough makes a case that earnings and prospects at Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) are on the upswing thanks in part to a resurgence at Nike. See what Barron's thinks comes next for this shoe seller.

In "CBD Is the New Marijuana. Why You Shouldn't Buy Into the Craze for Hemp Stocks," Bill Alpert says that investors have rushed into these stocks since Congress approved hemp and opened the door to a wave of CBD products. Should investors just say no to the likes of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY)?

Al Root's "7 Stocks That Could Get Hit as Boeing Cuts 737 MAX Production" discusses why Boeing suppliers such as Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) could be hit next by the ongoing trouble with the 737 jets.

Though Canada's biggest software firm has expanded through acquisition and its stock has performed well, few U.S. investors know about Open Text Corp (NASDAQ: OTEX), says "A Thriving Software Company You've Probably Never Heard of Has Beaten the Dow for a Decade" by Al Root.

In Daren Fonda's "Energy Stocks Can Soar if Oil Just Holds Its Ground, Analysts Say," the case is made that if the price of crude can hold above $60, the energy sector should have considerable upside. Analyst picks include ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP).

Also in this week's Barron's:

When the bull market will end

Barron's Mutual Fund Quarterly

What the United States gets wrong about China

Waging war on the Fed

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.