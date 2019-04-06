Barron's On: When The Bull Market Will End

This weekend's Barron's cover story offers reasons why the bull market could run another decade.

Three key strategists share their reasons for continued optimism.

Other featured articles discuss misunderstandings about China and new activist investors.

This weekend's Barron's cover story, "This Bull Market Has No Expiration Date" by Ben Levisohn and Nicholas Jasinski, asks whether the bull market, which recently celebrated its 10th birthday, can rally for another decade.

There is plenty of evidence that the bear market already has begun. The inverted yield curve, for instance. But Barron's points out that, even from its inception, few have really trusted this bull market.

"People are superstitious because the bull market has been running so long," says one expert quoted in the article. "Their intuition says it doesn't seem like it can last much longer."

On the other hand, few economic indicators suggest there will be a recession or that the economy is overheating.

Says another expert: "As far as the U.S. economy is concerned, there is no obvious sign that it has deteriorated."

Barron's spoke to three strategists to find out what's what, and each of them had reasons for continued bullishness.

See which of those experts thinks the United States is only halfway through its period of economic expansion, due in part to the millennials set to boost spending and investing as they enter their prime earning years. And find out who believes that the notion of economic cycles may no longer be relevant, due in part to central bank interventions.

See also: Barron's Picks And Pans: Conoco, Foot Locker, Open Text, Tilray And More

Some other stories featured in this weekend's Barron's that are also worth a look:

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.