Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nokia, Salesforce And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2019 7:29am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it seems the supply for lithium is overwhelming the demand so he would take a pass on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).

Cramer is a believer in Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK). He explained that the problems with Chinese companies are going to help investors to make money with Nokia.

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is like a little Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), said Cramer. He would keep buying the stock.

Instead of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD), Cramer would buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR). He added that the group is very challenged right now and he doesn't want to go down the food chain.

Cramer would not buy Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) because it's up 42 percent for the year and he is concerned he would get hurt if he gets in now.

