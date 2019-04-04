Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nokia, Salesforce And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it seems the supply for lithium is overwhelming the demand so he would take a pass on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB).
Cramer is a believer in Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK). He explained that the problems with Chinese companies are going to help investors to make money with Nokia.
ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) is like a little Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), said Cramer. He would keep buying the stock.
Instead of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD), Cramer would buy Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR). He added that the group is very challenged right now and he doesn't want to go down the food chain.
Cramer would not buy Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) because it's up 42 percent for the year and he is concerned he would get hurt if he gets in now.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.