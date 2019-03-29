Jim Cramer Advised His Viewers On Canopy Growth, DowDuPont And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) had a good quarter but it's a high risk and a low reward stock. He wouldn't buy it.

Cramer is a buyer of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). He thinks it's not done going higher.

If you believe in the steel stocks you can buy Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), said Cramer.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) is the best stock in the cannabis sector, thinks Cramer. He likes it in the long term.

Instead of HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP), Cramer would rather own Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Cramer is not a buyer of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI).

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is going to take out $140, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is not going anywhere, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Even after the big move higher, Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is better than Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS), believes Cramer.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is not hitting it out of the park, but it's fine, said Cramer.

Cramer's charitable fund owns DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP), but it's a house of pain. He advised his viewer not to join him in that position.