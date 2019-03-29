Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Advised His Viewers On Canopy Growth, DowDuPont And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) had a good quarter but it's a high risk and a low reward stock. He wouldn't buy it.

Cramer is a buyer of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY). He thinks it's not done going higher.

If you believe in the steel stocks you can buy Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), said Cramer.

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) is the best stock in the cannabis sector, thinks Cramer. He likes it in the long term.

The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto! Click here to learn how you can join Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian, Danny Moses, Alan Brochstein and many others.

Instead of HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP), Cramer would rather own Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR).

Cramer is not a buyer of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI).

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) is going to take out $140, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) is not going anywhere, said Cramer. He wouldn't buy the stock.

Even after the big move higher, Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is better than Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS), believes Cramer.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is not hitting it out of the park, but it's fine, said Cramer.

Cramer's charitable fund owns DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP), but it's a house of pain. He advised his viewer not to join him in that position.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + DWDP)

CannTrust Posts Record Q4 Revenue, But Falls Short Of Expectations
Dow To Replace DowDuPont In The Dow Jones Industrial Average
Canopy Growth Partners With Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg To Launch A Canadian Cannabis Brand
Cannabis Investment Company SOL Global Takes 8% Stake In Jones Soda
Resolve Digital Health's Medical Cannabis Vaporizer Approved By Health Canada
How The African Cannabis Market Could Reach $7.1B By 2023
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PSTG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Dow Hits 10,000 For The First Time

Dan Deming's iShares Russell 2000 Index Options Trade