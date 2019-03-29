Dollar General, Knight-Swift, Micron, SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For March 29

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is going higher.

Phil Camporeale is a buyer of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Dan Nathan wants to sell Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).

Guy Adami likes Dollar General (NYSE: DG). It had a good price action on bad news.