Dollar General, Knight-Swift, Micron, SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For March 29

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2019 7:26am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade," Pete Najarian said that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is going higher.

Phil Camporeale is a buyer of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY).

Dan Nathan wants to sell Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU).

Guy Adami likes Dollar General (NYSE: DG). It had a good price action on bad news.

