Jim Cramer Weighs In On General Electric, Nio, Sprint And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2019 7:27am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK) had a fabulous quarter and it should have naver traded lower.

Cramer has to do more research on Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) before he recommends it.

Instead of Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S), Cramer would rather own T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS).

Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) traded sharply lower, but Cramer wouldn't sell it.

Cramer wouldn't touch General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is like a dice roll, said Cramer. He doesn't like to invest like that.

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a good, slow growth stock, said Cramer. He has never had a problem with it.

