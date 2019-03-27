Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, Citigroup, Yeti And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he is not a buyer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU). He isn't a buyer of any auto company.

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) is bottoming, thinks Cramer. He added the stock might make a comeback.

Cramer likes The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX). He is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer explained that the handbook says that Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) should not be sold, but he needs sedatives to own it and he doesn't want to be in that position.

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) has a great product and Cramer is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer likes Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). It's really well run, but the sector is not doing well at the moment. He would buy the stock.