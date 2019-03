Eli Lilly, EOG, McDonald's, Gold Miners ETF: 'Fast Money' Picks For March 27

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG).

Brian Kelly likes VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX).

Steve Grasso said that McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) could trade to $200 or $210 if it breaks above its current technical resistance.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY).