This weekend's Barron's discusses how to invest like an activist.

Other featured articles examine prospects for the future of transportation and a celebrated unicorn about to go public.

Also, mid-cap stocks with big dividends and an industrial stock ready to bloom.

"Investing Lessons From the Activist Playbook" by Al Root suggests that more companies — even Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) — are being targeted by activist investors who are notching more victories, and yet the record on their returns is mixed.

n "Tesla, GM, and Lear Are in the Driver's Seat as the Auto Industry Changes," Richard Rescigno interviews two top auto analysts who explain their views on how to play the future of transportation, what to expect from General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and others.

Andrew Bary's "Investors Should Steer Clear When Lyft Goes Public" points out that the ride-sharing rival to Uber has impressive growth but has yet to show a path to profitability. Should investors focus instead on other celebrated unicorns that are expected to go public this year?

Mid-cap companies shouldn't be overlooked in the search for high-yielding stocks, according to "6 Mid-Cap Stocks With Sustainable Dividends Look Inviting" by Lawrence C. Strauss. Check out Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) and others.

In Al Root's "Caterpillar Stock Doesn't Reflect How Far It's Dug Into Costs," see why with Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) producing more machines from fewer assembly lines, Barron's thinks this stock could be poised to turn into a butterfly.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Some unexpected threats to your retirement

The trouble with the new IPOs

Who looks to win as gaming meets the cloud

Whether the new Goldman Sachs bet on ETFs is a smart move

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

